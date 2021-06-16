A COUPLE who ran a Tadcaster chippy in1969 before branching out across Yorkshire have returned to their roots and launched a new outlet.

The family-owned Wetherby Whaler has opened in Stutton Road.

Founded in 1969 by Janine and Phillip Murphy, the Whaler now has seven fish and chip shop restaurants and takeaways and more than 200 staff, serving more than one million portions of haddock each year.

The couple originally bought the Tadcaster premises from Phillip's uncle and aunt and ran it until 1989 before selling it to Ray and Rose Devaney to be able to open their first Whaler site in Wetherby.

The Stutton Road chippy in 1969.

Ray and Rose ran the business until retiring in 2020 and sold it back to the Murphys whose daughters Caroline Murphy and Joanne Westmoreland, both company directors, said it felt as though the Whaler business had come full circle.

"The response from the people of Tadcaster has been really positive, and residents are extremely excited to have their very own Whaler for the first time. We spent many happy times working on the counter with our mum and dad over 30 years ago, and it’s great to see so many Tadcaster residents enjoying fish and chips at Stutton Road.”

From left, Joanne Westmoreland, Janine and Phillip Murphy, and Caroline Murphy.

The premises have been fully refurbished, and customers can select ‘click and collect’ when ordering from the branch.

Phillip said: “I’m so proud to see my family involved in keeping The Whaler a household name across Yorkshire and ensuring we continue to provide the public with delicious fish and chips.

"At The Wetherby Whaler we believe that good, honest British food brings people together. This guiding principle has enabled us to develop the foundation for the ‘whaler experience’ which continues to be a roaring success.

“Although our involvement has lessened over the years, myself and Janine’s washing-up talents have certainly been put to good use since reopening in Tadcaster.”

The Wetherby Whaler restaurants and takeaways have received numerous awards including the National Federation of Fish Friers Quality Accreditation, and in 2020 were winners at the National Fish and Chip Awards in London.

Stuart Moorhouse, director at commercial property agent Ernest Wilson, supported the team at The Wetherby Whaler with the purchase.