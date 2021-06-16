A FORMER York school boy who launched his own company in lockdown is celebrating $7million in sales in its first year.

Tom Maxwell, who grew up in Bishopthorpe and attended Tadcaster Grammar, has grown a multi-million pound automotive brand across the US since officially starting to trade in April 2020.

Tom launched Twisted USA-Group, a division of North Yorkshire-based Twisted Automotive, with just one other employee - he now has more than 30 staff and has made six senior appointments.

The entrepreneur secured a seven-figure investment to operate the Twisted USA, LLC Group that owns and operates Twisted North America, Twisted Middle East and Twisted EV, under licence from the company’s founder Charles Fawcett.

As the US arm of the leading global Land Rover Defender modification specialist, it started trading with a limited run of 200 Twisted NA-V8 vehicles.

To support Twisted USA-Group’s ambition of being the go-to Defender modification specialist in the US, it has also opened a 5,000 sq ft showroom in Austin, Texas, which is available for private bookings until Covid restrictions lift.

Tom said: “The past year has been a difficult time for many businesses. Despite all the issues created by the pandemic, the Twisted-USA Group has faced these challenges head on and secured incredible results, hitting $7 million in sales in the first year."

The new recruits will collectively be responsible for driving Twisted USA-Group’s growth, profitability and design across the USA, Middle East and in the electric vehicle industry.

Tom said: “Their automotive expertise will add real value to our customers and strengthen our position in the market as we continue our growth trajectory. They are committed to delivering an end product that exceeds our customers’ expectations while building on the international following of the Twisted brand and increasing its sales around the globe.”

All UK Twisted vehicle and specification options are available in the US, including petrol V8 on a 90, 110 or 130 wheelbase, with an LT engine. Prices start at $250,000. The vehicle is available in five body styles, including soft top and double cab, with an all-electric version set to launch this year. Elements of modification take place in Yorkshire with completion and vehicle handover done in the US, Middle East or EU.