POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in York last month.
The incident occurred in Lawrence Street near to the the Dominic Pizza shop at around 1.45am on May 29.
It involved five females and one male. During the incident the male is alleged to have assaulted two of the females causing them both to fall into the road.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 863, you can also email 000863@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210127645
