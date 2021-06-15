THE Great Yorkshire Show says it is still "monitoring the national situation" amid delays to the long-awaited June 21 roadmap milestone.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said restrictions would not be fully lifted until July 19 on Monday as the Delta coronavirus variant takes hold in England.

And while weddings and wakes with more than 30 people can still go ahead from June 21 with social distancing, it leaves event organisers like the Yorkshire Agricultural Society with a difficult choice.

The much anticipated annual show is scheduled to take place between Tuesday, July 13 and Friday, July 16.

Tickets are still available to buy on the show's website while the homepage has not been updated in the light of Mr Johnson's speech.

A spokesperson for the Great Yorkshire Show said: "The Great Yorkshire Show is monitoring the national situation.

"We continue to work closely with NYCC Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council."

Earlier this year Charles Mills, honorary show director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said planning for an event of this scale came with "an element of risk".

Speaking in March, Charles said: “There will be some changes this year, but we want to deliver as much of a normal Show as restrictions allow, and it remains our position that the Show will only go ahead if it is safe to do so.

“We understand there is an element of risk in planning for an event of such scale given the potential for restrictions to change, however we accept this and firmly believe it is well worth planning for the Show to take place.

“We know the Great Yorkshire Show means so much to so many people and we want to give them something exciting to look forward to at the end of a testing time for us all.”