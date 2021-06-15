FOR the first time in almost two weeks, a death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that one further death has been recorded in the York trust, taking the total number of Covid deaths at the trust during the pandemic to 593.
This is the only further Covid death recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 16 people who have tested positive for Covid have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in England to 87,294.
The dates of death range from April 11 last year to June 14.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.