POLICE are asking the public to report any sightings of a missing woman from Scarborough.
Marjorie Taylor, 65, was last seen at her home address in the North Marine Drive area of Scarborough at around 9.30am on Tuesday June 8.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is now, to get in touch.
"Marjorie has grey hair which she wears in a bun, and was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black jacket with a fur trim.
"Marjorie also has links to the Leeds area."
Anyone with sightings or information that could help police find Marjorie, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999.
North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210135267
The photograph of Marjorie was taken a number of years ago - police are in the process of sourcing a more up to date photo of her.
