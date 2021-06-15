POLICE are hunting a man who flashed a woman from a car.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for information about an indecent exposure that happened at about 8am on Sunday (June 13) on the road between Settrington and Scagglethorpe.
A police spokesman said: "A man driving a dark-coloured hatchback approached a woman who was walking along the route.
"He called her over to the car and indecently exposed himself while he was in the driver’s seat.
"He is described as a slim white man in his 30s or 40s with mousey blond hair, stubble and was wearing a blue t-shirt and black shorts. He spoke with a local accent."
Anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210138431 when sharing information.
