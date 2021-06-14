COMEDIAN Joe Lycett is visiting York this week to film for his Channel 4 show 'Got Your Back'.
The show - featuring his assistant Mark Silcox and a weekly celebrity guest - sees Lycett use his ability to talk his way out of anything for the greater good and tackle genuine consumer complaints.
Following two successful series and one name change, the show is returning once more with eight episodes - and you could be a part of it.
Writing on Twitter, Joe rallied his followers by saying: "Mummy needs you!
"If you're in the Leeds/York area and can join me for some filming on Thursday pop me an email with your name, age, phone number and a pic of you looking nice to gotyourback@rumpusmedia.co.uk with the subject line QUENCH."
So far, he has been spotted in the town of Wellingborough and Bridgend, 20 miles west of Cardiff.