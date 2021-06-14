FIREFIGHTERS were called out to an HGV on fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at about 11.06am today (June 14) to Seafire Close in York to reports of a vehicle fire.
Crews from Acomb and York responded and found an HGV on fire outside commercial premises.
A service spokesman said: "The fire in the exhaust system was extinguished by crews and checked using a thermal imaging camera.
"The vehicle was left in the hands of an onsite mechanic."
