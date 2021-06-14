A LORRY has overturned following a crash on a major route.
Reports are coming in of a crash on the M62 in the East Riding of Yorkshire with queueing traffic due to an overturned lorry on the westbound carriageway between junction 35 the M18 and junction 34 - the A19 for Selby and Doncaster.
Two of three lanes are currently closed.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known if anyone has been injured at this time.
More to follow.
#M62 Westbound J35 #M18 to J34 #WhitleyBridge— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) June 14, 2021
Lane 1 closure in place for recovery of a overturned lorry. #TrafficOfficers on scene and dealing. Please allow extra travel time through the area pic.twitter.com/qcKV6FNdZU
