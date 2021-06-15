A GARAGE is set to be demolished to make way for a block of seven new flats.

Plans have been submitted for Glen Garage in Hawthorn Grove to be demolished and apartments built in its place.

The new block would be two to two-and-a-half storeys high, with cycle parking but no car parking.

Leeds-based developer Brewsterbye Architects has lodged the proposals for the former garage at 12 Hawthorn Grove.

The owners of the garage announced it was to close in 2018 after 70 years in business.

A planning statement says: "The adjoining properties 14/16 Hawthorn Grove have approval for conversion into two residential dwellings.

"They are also owned by the Glen Garage building owner. This means that once approved construction works can take place simultaneously to create minimal possible disruption periods for neighbouring residents.

"This also allows the two proposals to be designed with optimum continuity creating mutually beneficial aspects for each.

"This has allowed the addition of a courtyard garden to the rear of number 14 removing the awkward wrap around element currently created by the existing Glen Garage building."

Plans say the new flats - six two-bedroom and one one-bedroom - will face on to Hawthorn Grove. They will have secure cycle parking and the ground floor homes will have private gardens.

A map from 1909 first shows the site in use as stables, with terraced housing being built to the east and south.

By 1948 the garage business was established at the site. It finally closed 70 years later.

The garage was a family business and still operated as a privately-owned garage.

In 2018 dealer principal Fazz Ahmed said the closure had come as a shock and proved emotional not just to him and other members of staff but also to many customers, as the business had become like a family and was part of the community.

Visit planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 21/01379/FUL for more information.