A YORK-based managed website hosting company has recorded its best financial year since it started in 2008.

HA has seen substantial growth over the last 12 months, including a 14 per cent rise in turnover.

With the pandemic intensifying the need for online services, demand has grown for HA’s expertise. The company specialises in fully managed hosting, providing 24/7 support to ensure client websites and digital applications are running efficiently, securely and are never offline.

E-commerce sites have seen some of the biggest growth with many small businesses moving online to withstand the Covid restrictions.

Founder Nick Bascombe-Fox said HA had recruited new staff to cope with demand, and re-branded to reflect how the business has changed and expanded.

He said: “The last year has been one of the busiest but most interesting years I’ve seen since we set up 13 years ago.

"The pandemic has meant we’ve seen a real shift in how people are behaving online. As a small business, to survive in the current climate you have to have an online presence.

"Not only do you need a website, but it also needs to run quickly and efficiently, be secure and always on. With increasing online competition, even if your website is down for just a few hours it can have significant consequences for your business.

“At HA, we provide a fully-managed hosting service where our clients only speak to support engineers, which means, rather than passing the technical responsibility to our clients, our dedicated team take on that role to ensure that online businesses are kept up and running.”

He added: “We’ve come such a long way over the last 13 years but bringing in new staff and updating our branding has made a real difference. It’s important for me that our brand reflects who we are and what we’ve achieved over the last few years, as well as what we stand for.”