HERE is a full pollen forecast for the week as hay fever sufferers get their tissues, tablets and nasal sprays out for Summer.
The MetOffice says grass pollen is now in peak season while fungal spores are now listed as a 'medium risk'.
Th national meteorological service also warned that weed pollen, mainly from nettles, is also high.
Hay fever - or pollen allergies - is most commonly caused by grass pollens, although other pollens can also trigger the symptoms.
The symptoms are caused when immune system reacts to pollen in the body to produce histamine and other chemicals.
The “pollen count” is the amount of pollen per cubic metre observed over 24 hours - data which is used alongside weather predictions to create a forecast.
"The 'forecast' is actually a forecast of the risk of the level of pollen over the coming days," the MetOffice says.
Yorkshire & The Humber's forecast is below.
Monday (today) - Very High
Tuesday - Very High
Wednesday - Very High
Thursday - High
Friday - Very High
This pollen forecast was last issued at 1.52am on Monday, June 14, 2021.