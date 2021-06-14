THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen again as cases soar in the area.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today it currently had five confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients across the trust, which compares with three last Friday and zero patients at one stage last month.
However, none of the five patients is currently in an intensive care unit.
The trust said a total of 2,175 Covid patients had now been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as having the coronavirus.
The Press reported yesterday that the weekly rolling Covid infection rate had increased to 46.1 cases per 100,000 of the population - up from just under 40 on Saturday.
In the week up to June 8, there were 97 cases of Covid recorded in the city - 43 more than the week before.