A RESCUE dog who was saved and rehomed after being found along with 35 other dogs living in squalid conditions has won his first agility competition

Beau the spaniel was rescued from what were described in court as ‘horrendous’ conditions with the other dogs at a property in East Yorkshire when the RSPCA, police and vets visited the premises in June 2019.

Most of the dogs, including six puppies, were in poor health and found to have no bedding, food or water.

All the dogs were housed in makeshift kennels which were built in filthy rubbish-strewn barns and they were surrounded by and stood in their own faeces.

The dogs were taken into RSPCA care where they were treated for a range of serious bacterial infections and many were put on a special diet to increase their body weight.

Sadly some of the dogs had not had much human contact and needed behavioural work before they were ready to be rehomed through the RSPCA.

Animal rescuer inspector Thomas Hutton, who led the investigation, decided to offer one spaniel a home himself.

Thomas said: “I had two spaniels as pets anyway and Beau seemed such a nice character we decided to take him on - he immediately made a great addition to the house. He was in a poor state when we rescued him but he has come on leaps and bounds and as he enjoyed agility classes my partner, Bronia MacMillan, decided to enter him in a competition.

“Last month we took him to his first contest in Staffordshire - as they had not been able to take place due to Covid restrictions - and not only did he come first in one competition but he also came second and third in two others.We are so proud of him and how far he has come. Beau is a completely different dog to the one I rescued when he was frightened and shy and in poor health.

“It didn’t take him long to come out of his shell and it is so rewarding to see him loving life and doing so well.”

Beau now shares his home with a cocker spaniel called Arrow and a King Charles cavalier Spaniel called Newo.

A man was given a lifetime ban on keeping animals and was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for two years, after admitting a range of animal welfare offences.

