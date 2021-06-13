THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in York and North Yorkshire later this week.
It said the storms, with the potential for travel disruption and flooding, were possible from 6pm on Wednesday until 6am on Friday.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds," it warned.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
It added that there was a small chance of some communities becoming cut off by flooded roads and of power cuts.