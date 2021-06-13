The number of people in York with Covid continues to rise.

The weekly rolling Covid infection rate had rincreased by today to 46.1 cases per 100,000 of the population - up from just under 40 the day before.

In the week up to June 8, there were 97 cases of Covid recorded in the city - 43 more than the week before.

Cases rose across much of York, though most wards still have only a handful of infections - between three and seven cases.

South Bank and several wards on the northern edge of the city - including New Earswick, Huntington, Haxby and Wigginton - still have fewer than three cases, so continue to show up as white on the government's interactive Covid map. The picture is, however, changing every day.

In one piece of good Covid-related news, there were no further deaths at York Hospitals Trust. The total number of deaths at the trust, which includes both York and Scarborough hospitals, still stands at 592 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures were released as Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted no final decision had been taken on lifting coronavirus restrictions on June 21.

He told a press conference today: “We are continuing to look at the data, no final decision has been taken, and the right time to fill everybody in on what we are going to do with step 4 with June 21 is tomorrow, as I have said.

“That’s when we will be putting out the whole package of information so that everyone can see it together.”

Earlier reports had suggested Mr Johnson would agree to put the final easing of controls on hold for up to four weeks when he met senior ministers and officials on his return on Sunday from the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Across the country, the latest figures show that a further 7,490 people tested positive for Covid yesterday - meaning that in the last week, there have been more than 50,000 new cases of the virus in the UK.

There were eight more Covid-related deaths, bringing the total in the week to 64.

The latest data for hospitals also shows a big increase in Covid-related admissions nationally.

There were 187 patients admitted on June 8 - the latest date for which figures are available - and more than 1,000 over the previous seven days, an increase of 133 on the week before.

You can check out how your area of York is foing using the government's interactive Covid map here