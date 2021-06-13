PRIME Minister Boris Johnson says no final decision has been taken on lifting coronavirus restrictions on June 21.
He told a press conference on Sunday: “We are continuing to look at the data, no final decision has been taken, and the right time to fill everybody in on what we are going to do with step 4 with June 21 is tomorrow, as I have said.
“That’s when we will be putting out the whole package of information so that everyone can see it together.”
Earlier reports suggested Mr Johnson would agree to put the final easing of controls on hold for up to four weeks when he met senior ministers and officials on his return on Sunday from the G7 summit in Cornwall.
It could mean that lockdown lifting – which had been slated for June 21 under the Government’s road map – will be put back to July 19.