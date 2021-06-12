YORK'S weekly rolling Covid rate has risen to almost 40 cases/ 100,000 of the population, according to the latest figures from Gov.uk.

In the week up to June 7 there were 82 Covid cases recorded in the city - a rise of almost 50 per cent on the week before. The city's rolling infection rate now stands at 38.9/ 100,000 - above the UK average.

The latest figures come as ministers consider whether to go ahead with lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions as planned on June 21.

A decision is expected on Monday - but it has been widely reported that there may be a delay of up to four weeks.

There remain wide variations in infection rates across York - with cases rising in some areas and falling in others.

In Acomb, there were five new cases recorded in the week up to June 7, bringing the total number of cases in the ward to seven and giving a rolling infection rate of 66.9.

Clifton North had eight cases - up six on the week, and giving a rolling infection rate of

92.3 - while in Tang Hall there were 10 cases. That was up eight on the week, and gave the ward a rolling infection rate of 88.2/ 100,000.

Most other wards in York recorded a small handful of cases (between three and six) in the week to June 7, while several contimnued to register fewer than three cases, so remained white on the government's interactive Covid map.

The East Riding of Yorkshire recorded a total of 85 cases in the week to June 7, giving a rolling infection rate of 24.9. North Yorkshire, meanwhile, recorded 218 cases in the same period, at a rolling infection rate of 35.3/ 100,000.

You can see how your area is doing using the government's interactive Covid map here