THE team behind York’s successful Covid vaccination programme have joined forced with St Leonard’s hospice for a midnight charity fundraising walk.

Nimbuscare are sponsoring this year’s ‘One L of a Midnight Walk’ on June 26 – as well as entering a team of their own.

This theme for this year’s 6.5-mile midnight walk around York landmarks is all things 'L'. Participants are invited to dress up using the ‘L’ theme - fancy dress ideas so far include a lion, lollipop, lemon, lighthouse, lockdown loungewear - and Lady Gaga!

Dawn Clements, Director of Income Generation at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “Our Midnight Walk is one of our flagship events, so we are thrilled to have the support of such a respected local organisation.

“Nimbuscare’s sponsorship ensures that all the money raised from the event will go directly towards patient care and we can’t thank the team enough for its generosity.

“We’re very excited to be gearing up for our first live fundraising event of the year. There are still places available and I’d encourage people to sign up as it promises to be one ‘L’ of a night!”

Nimbuscare’s Chief Executive Officer, Madeline Ruff, added: “We're proud to be sponsoring The Midnight Walk to help raise funds for this fantastic local charity, which cares for and supports hundreds of patients and families every year.

“We’re also delighted to be entering a team representing Nimbuscare, who are very much looking forward to taking part and doing their utmost to raise as much sponsorship money as possible. I’d encourage as many local people as possible to get involved in what promises to be a really fun event.”

St Leonard’s One ‘L’ of a Midnight Walk is open to men, women and children of all ages. Entry fee is £17 per adult and £12 per child (under 16). For more information and to sign up visit stleonardshospice.org.uk/how-can-you-help-us/events/ or call 01904 777 777.