And they're off!

Racing is underway at York Races on the 50th Macmillan Charity Raceday.

The afternoon's first race, the 2pm Queen Mother's handicap, was won by Nicholas T, ridden by Miss A Waugh and trained by J S Goldie.

The 2.30pm JCB Handicap, meanwhile, was won by Baashir, ridden by Jim Crowley and trained by C Hills.

Check out our gallery of runners - and the 4,000 sell-out crowd (numbers limited due to Covid restruictions) who have turned out to watch them.

Despite the restriction on numbers, this afternoon's racing is still expected to raise a five figure sum for Macmillan.

There are more than 40 lots available in today’s ‘silent auction’ – including a viewing box at the races, a Brompton folding bike – and a three-night opera break for two in Verona. Visit macmillanauction.com to find out more.

"It is the 50th occasion that we have been able to celebrate the partnership with Macmillan," said raceourse spokesman James Brennan. "It is one of the very first big fundraisers that Macmillan have been able to hold. Like all charities it has suffered from not being able to fundraise. They are delighted to be back.

"We will make a donation to Macmillan that will reflect where we are with 4,000 people compared to the days when we had 30,000. All being well, it will still be a five-figure donation."

The Ride of Their Lives charity race, which was originally planned for today, has had to be postponed until Friday, September 24 to give the 12 amateur jockeys time to train and fundraise.

But that will just give racegoers a second chance to donate to Macmillan, Mr Brennan said. Coincidentally, the race has been delayed to the same day as Macmillan’s coffee morning. “That was pure serendipity,” Mr Brennan said. “The race was moved before Macmillan confirmed the date of their coffee morning.”

Despite the postponement of The Ride of Their Lives, today will still see a full programme of racing action.