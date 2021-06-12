TWO-mile tailbacks have formed following a serious collision this morning on a section of the busy A1M near Boroughbridge.
The accident, which involved a single vehicle, happened on the southbound carriage between junction 47 and 48 at 7.48am this morning.
The driver and passengers of the vehicle are believed to have serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
Emergency servicves are at the scene. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
"This incident is currently causing approximately two miles of congestion on the A1(M) southbound between J49 and J48, adding at least 30 minutes to normal journey times," said Highways England.
Diversion routes have been put in place: check here for details
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 - press 1 and pass information to the force control room.
We will bring you more when we have it.
