IF you're thinking of heading to the beach with your family this weekend, DON'T let your children use inflatables on the open weater.

That's the warning from Humberside Police ahead of what is expected to be a sunny weekend.

Inflatables are dangerous because it is easy for them to be blown out to sea quickly, police say. "If there’s an orange windsock flying, it’s especially dangerous," a police spokesperson said.

The warning comes as part of a package of advice from Humberside Police about the need to be careful around open water.

"We have some fantastic rivers, lakes and beaches which many families with children and young people will be visiting over the weekend and throughout the summer," said Superintendant Marc Adams. "However, we are urging them to be aware of the dangers open waters can pose.

“In this warm weather it is can be tempting to try and cool off by taking a dip in open waters.

"While these locations may seem ideal places for a spot of swimming, jumping into open water can lead to tragedy with numerous risks, including the water temperature, the presence of hidden obstructions beneath the surface and unknown depths.

“Enjoy the facilities that the area has to offer. However, we would urge people to take precautions to ensure the safety of themselves, their families and those around them."

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, here are some key tips ensure you can have fun while remaining safe:

• Only ever swim between red and yellow flags, as these are the areas patrolled by lifeguards on those beaches that have them.

• Think twice about using inflatables in the water – it is easy for them to be blown out to sea quickly. If there’s an orange windsock flying, it’s especially dangerous.

• Be aware of tide times, to ensure you don’t get cut off.

If someone falls into deep water, call 999. If you are near the coast ask for the coastguard, if you are inland ask for the fire service and ambulance.