THE UK is set to bask in its hottest day of the year so far over the weekend as football fans welcome the start of Euro 2020.

Temperatures could hit 30C (86F) by Sunday afternoon, just as England take on Croatia, which would make it the warmest June 13 on record.

Parts of the UK will be hotter than holiday destinations in Ibiza, Mykonos and even California due to a “jet stream” moving in from the south.

Saturday will also be warm for England, Wales and most of Scotland, with temperatures reaching the mid-20s, the Met Office said.

Looking to the weather here in York, Saturday is set to warm up to another fine day with plenty of sunshine and light winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22 °C.

Sunday is expected to be the warmer of the two days with sunny weather and temperatures of 25 °C in York. The temperature could possibly surpass 30 °C in the South East, which has never been seen on June 13.

Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “It will certainly be the hotter of the two days for many in the UK.

“In terms of if it will be the hottest day of the year, it’ll be close, I expect some areas have a good chance of hitting at least 29C (84.2F) which would make it the warmest.”

He went on to say: “It’s because of a high-pressure jet stream moving in from the south-west, bringing with it sunshine and warm, dry temperatures.”

The AA has urged parents and animal owners to ensure their children or pets are not left in locked cars, saying a dog is vulnerable to the heat in less than half an hour.