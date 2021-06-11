TOP York chef Tommy Banks is launching a new business selling cans of wine.

The Banks Brothers wine company venture involves Tommy and his brother James and their business parter Matt Lockwood.

The trio are behind the Michelin-starred restaurants The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York.

First on sale will be a Syrah Mourvèdre and Chardonnay - sold both as 250ml cans, available to buy as a set, or as an add-on to their Made in Oldstead at-home dining experience.

Banks Brothers will be sourcing their first limited edition batch from small growers in South Africa, and will be available for delivery nationwide from next month.

The two wines will be available from early July via tommybanks.co.uk with more limited-edition cans to follow later this year.

The cans will be priced at £21 for 3, £40 for 6 or £78 for 12, with a minimum order of 3.

Tommy said: “It’s all about putting flavour first. We will only put the best in our cans, sourcing amazing wine from like-minded people.”

Over the years, James, Tommy and Matt have forged great relationships with winemakers internationally, in particular those from South Africa.

They have chosen this specific area for their initial release of cans as not only do they produce award-winning wines, but they hope to support an industry that has been hit hard due to alcohol bans associated with the pandemic.