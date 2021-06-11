THERE has been no change in York's weekly recorded Covid-19 rate - but 25 more cases have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate remains at 30.9 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 55.2 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that the further 25 cases recorded in the City of York Council area take the total for the pandemic to 12,562.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by three to 31.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 42 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,620.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased very slightly by 0.3 to 22.6 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 15 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 8,125 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,550,944.