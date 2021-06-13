WONDERING if your neighbours are planning an extension - or if changes are afoot in your neighbourhood?

Here are the latest planning applications before City of York Council...

21/01098/FUL - for conversion of five self-contained apartments to single-family dwelling with first floor rear extension; reinstatement of first floor window to front and replacement of basement window to front at 76 Bootham

21/01099/LBC - for external alterations to include first floor rear extension, reinstatement of first floor window to front, replacement of basement window to front, landscaping to rear and internal alterations in association with the conversion of five self-contained apartments to single-family dwelling at 76 Bootham

21/01288/FUL - for single storey rear extension at 62 Main Street, Askham Bryan.

21/01025/FUL - for removal of external marketing and ATMs, cover up letterbox and night safe and application of white window film to ground floor windows at 6 Nessgate.

21/01247/FUL - for single storey side extension and installation of new garden boundary wall at 1 The Elms, Stockton on the Forest.

21/01277/FUL and 21/01278/LBC - for internal and external works including porch to side, one window opening to rear following demolition of attached outbuilding; changes to external door opening; and alterations to internal walls, and door and window openings at 9 The Avenue, Clifton.

21/01251/LBC - for repairs to front elevation and roof to include replacement of two rooflights and two windows at 41 Micklegate

21/01155/FUL and 21/01156/LBC - for dormer to front, reinstatement of metal railings to front, enlargement of store to rear and associated internal alterations at 3 St Mary's.

21/01191/FUL - for erection of one detached dwelling with outbuilding to form double garage/office at Laurel House, The Village, Stockton on the Forest.

21/01179/FUL and 21/01180/LBC - for internal and external alterations including installation of secondary glazing, removal of two external fire escapes, one rooflight and one replacement rooflight to front, and erection of garage following demolition of garage, removal of internal walls, and erection of internal walls at 70 Bootham.

21/01336/LBC - for internal works including installation of new secondary glazing to five windows to ticket office at York Station, Station Road.

21/01337/LBC - for replacement of UPVC windows with timber windows to front and rear elevations at 31 - 33 Blossom Street.

20/01460/FUL and 20/01461/LBC - for internal and external alterations to provide extraction flue and two wall hung air conditioning compressors to rear (retrospective) at The Lord Collingwood, Upper Poppleton.

21/01198/FUL- for erection of pagoda with pizza oven next to existing kiosk at York Marine Services Ltd, Ferry Lane.

21/00535/FUL - for single storey rear extension at 192 Mount Vale.

21/01170/FUL - for first floor side extension and dormer to rear at Tower House, Moor Lane.

21/01293/FUL and 21/01294/LBC - for internal and external works including demolition of outbuilding to rear, alterations to door/window openings to rear at 7 Castlegate.

21/01268/LBC - for internal and external works including replacement back door, installation of ground floor WC and new external air extraction vents and pipework to side and rear elevations - amendments to 18/01246/LBC at 17 George Street.

21/01289/LBC - for external works to include refurbishment of existing windows, doors and shutters and repair works to roof guttering/downpipes/fascia boards, replacement extractor and works to outhouse to repair roof and replace door. Internal works to include alterations to non-original stud partitions and opening of covered fire places at 3 Precentor's Court.

Applications and plans can be inspected at www.york.gov.uk.