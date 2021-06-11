YORK Designer Outlet is "working closely" with Gap as it prepares to close 19 unknown stores across the UK and Ireland.
Earlier this week the US-based retailer said it is proposing to close the shops when their leases end in July - but did not clarify how many jobs and which locations would be impacted.
It said the decision will leave it with around 50 other standalone and outlet stores, though the group said it is continuing to assess its current portfolio as part of a strategic review it started last year.
When asked by the Press if the Designer Outlet branch would be affected, a spokesperson from McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York: “We have been informed that GAP is intending to close a number of stores across its UK portfolio and are working closely with their brand team to understand if this will affect the Gap store in centre.”
York lost its city centre branch on Davygate in 2019.