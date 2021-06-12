AMONG those sentenced recently at York Magistrates' Court were a driver, a shoplifter and a violent man.
Robert Michael Gray, 42, of New Lane, Huntington, was banned from driving for 50 months.
He pleaded guilty to failure to provide a specimen under drink and drug laws, driving without a licence and without insurance.
He was also given a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
David Andrew Beard, 40, of Huntsman Walk, York, was jailed for 24 weeks.
He admitted causing a woman actual bodily harm and assaulting her.
He was also ordered to pay a £122 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and made subject to a restraining order for life.
Gareth Gowlett, 40, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton was jailed for 12 weeks.
He pleaded guilty to three charges of shop theft.
The sentence also included resentencing for four other shop thefts for which he had previously received a community order. He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation.
