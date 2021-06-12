WORK is already underway to build a 368-bedroom student housing development at the site for the former Frederick House in Fulford Road.

The project was approved by City of York Council in January and will see six blocks built at the site.

The buildings are set to be four storeys high and the development will have car and cycle parking.

Student Roost, one of the largest student accommodation providers in the UK, has agreed a major deal to purchase the site and another in Bristol from Summix Capital and they are due to be completed in time for September 2022.

The development is a 10 minute walk across Walmgate Stray from the University of York campus.

A spokesperson for the applicant speaking at a planning meeting said he considered the building to be one of the most sustainable student site facilities in York.

They said that the flats would be “well managed and well run”, adding: “They are second and third years, they are not bad neighbours.

“Generally speaking they are earnest young people who are getting on with their lives and we seek to support that.”

Measures would be introduced to restrict students bringing cars. The site was previously employment land - but the council noted that due to the size and age of the buildings, they were unlikely to attract new employers to redevelop the plot.