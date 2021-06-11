A police officer was caught on camera urinating in public.
The film footage, which was reported to have been taken from a resident's home in Middlesbrough, shows the officer exiting a police car and urinating against someone's home.
Marti Blagborough, a YouTuber, uploaded the footage onto YouTube, and it has since gone viral.
The officer seems to be unaware that there is a security camera above him.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the video in circulation and the matter is being dealt with by our Directorate of Standards & Ethics department.”
The Force added people who urinate in public are usually dealt with for this offence by way of words of advice, unless they become abusive then they could be arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
