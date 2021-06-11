THE search is on to find Yorkshire's favourite picnic spot ahead of World Gin Day.
Welcome to Yorkshire and York Gin is holding the competition in time with the launch of the company's new cans of G&T.
The competition will run from June 12 - the international day celebrating the spirit - until June 30.
York Gin co-founder, Emma Godivala said: "We think Yorkshire is the best place in the world for a picnic.
"We have The Dales, the Yorkshire coast, our fabulous city parks - and there are beautiful areas of unspoiled beauty almost everywhere you turn. So we want to know where you love to have a picnic. Imagine how much better it would taste with a can of York Gin & Tonic!"
The competition is running on the Welcome to Yorkshire Facebook page - giving you the chance to win the top prize of a luxury York Gin & Tonic hamper.
Runners-up will win four packs of the classic G&T and 'Berry Fizz' G&T.
Winners will be chosen at random during the first week of July.
Where is your favourite place for a picnic in Yorkshire? Comment below.