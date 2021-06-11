A CAR and a caravan have been involved in a crash.
One lane of the A64 in York is currently blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident
A car and a caravan are involved in the crash close to the A1036 Tadcaster Road turn off.
There is already congestion to the A19 Fulford Interchange junction and also nearly back to Tadcaster. The car is stuck on the central barrier.
There has also been a crash close to McArthur Glen.
#A64 in both directions #A19 to #A1237 we are taking reports of a collision in the area, we are monitoring increasing slow traffic. Further updates to follow.— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) June 11, 2021
