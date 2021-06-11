A mum has issued a concerning warning to parent across the country over a "vile video" circulating among children on social media platform TikTok.
Rachel Dawson said the video could "traumatise" children on a viral video-sharing app.
Based in Fareham, Portsmouth, Rachel has shared her concerns over graphic footage her daughter has been able to easily view - and urges other parents to keep an eye on what their youngsters are watching.
Originally posted to TikTok, the video shows a girl with long dark hair dancing for a few seconds.
It then cuts to a very graphic shot that appears to show a girl being beheaded.
‘It has left my daughter feeling upset’
Rachel said that her 13-year-old daughter was sent a link to the video.
She told the Portsmouth News: “When she opened it she dropped the phone and went white.
“I asked what was wrong, I viewed the video and it was of a male actually cutting off a girl’s head, it’s very graphic.”
The video has been taken down from TikTok but is still circulating on other social media platforms.
Rachel added: “I just want parents to be aware so they know to observe their children because this video has left my daughter quite upset.
“I don’t want another child to suffer or be traumatised.
“It’s a vile video."
Parental control
In November 2020 the video platform introduced introduced parental controls for parents with children using the app.
arents of teenage TikTok users can now set their children’s accounts to private and disable comments as part of a security update to the platform.
The feature already allows parents to manage screen time on TikTok each day and to restrict the content that appears on the For You page of the app.
At the time, Alexandra Evans, TikTok’s head of child safety public policy in Europe, said: The updates we are making today are the latest in a series of steps we have taken to give families the tools they need to create the TikTok experience that’s right for the.
“We know that when people feel safe, they feel free to express their creativity – that’s why safety is at the heart of everything we do.”
