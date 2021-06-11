THE first look at York's newest coffee shop on the block has been revealed in planning documents.

200 Degrees Coffee Roasters chose York for their 14th coffee shop set to open in late June.

The 82-seat shop will be found on 68 Low Petergate - formerly LK Bennett - and create 15 new full and part-time jobs in the process.

The drawing was published among planning application documents on the City of York Council website, featuring the brand's classic golden italic lettering.

The cafe will be housed in the Grade II listed buildings that once housed the York College for Girls, based along 64-68 Low Petergate. The school closed in 1997.

Earlier this year 200 Degrees director Tom Vincent said it had been a long wait to open.

Tom said: “This shop should have been open last April but we’re finally here and we hope our independent attitude and relaxed way of doing things will add to this fantastic area as everything returns to normality, whatever that is.

"We’re keen to join the local business community in York and support the thriving visitor economy in any way we can, possibly by treating some people to a coffee and one of our delicious vegan brownies.

"I’m also hoping to use my new joke about the shop being close to a shambles as many times as possible.

"There will be lots to like including our hand roasted coffee and food that’s freshly made in our kitchen every day. We’ll be open early for our usual range of breakfasts and concentrating extra hard on maintaining the high quality of our takeaway service.”