THE military hopes of two young men could have ended because they went drink-driving on the same day, York magistrates heard.

Nathan Dinsdale, 23, and Andrew Lawrence, 18, were both twice the legal alcohol limit.

They were arrested in unrelated separate incidents on May 7 and appeared before the court in separate hearings.

For Dinsdale, Harry Bayman said he had hoped to specialise in a branch of the Army that required members to have a driving licence.

He would now have to decide whether he was prepared to wait until he got his licence back or choose another career.

For Lawrence, Emily Calman said he had hoped to go into the RAF but had been told a drink driving conviction would prevent him doing so.

Dinsdale, of Olympia Crescent, Barlby, and Lawrence, of Main Street, Hirst Courtney, south of Selby, both admitted drink driving. Each was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

Dinsdale was banned from driving for 22 months and Lawrence for 18 months. Neither had any previous convictions.

Prosecuting, Elizabeth Noble, said Dinsdale gave a breath test with a reading of 85 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Bayman said Dinsdale had originally planned to walk home after going out drinking, but had changed his mind.

Ms Noble said Lawrence gave a breath test of 74 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

Ms Calman said the ban would hit him hard as his village had with very little public transport.