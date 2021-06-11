A MAN from York, who set out on completing a 200-mile trek across the country last month, has raised almost £5,000 for a cancer charity.

Steve Smith, from Clifton Moor, set himself the mammoth task of walking from Scarborough to Liverpool in seven days - starting on May 23.

After seven tough days, which he said “nearly broke him” at times, Steve reached the Albert Dock in Liverpool where his family were waiting to greet him - which he said is something he will “never forget”.

Steve, 56, said: “So after seven days and seven marathons, we covered 200 miles and did 392,000 steps.

“My feet are in bits, I have blisters on blisters on my blisters, but the legs and the body are all fine.”

He added: “My wife, my kids and their partners and my beautiful granddaughter were at the finishing line to meet me, and I can safely say I shed a few tears when I finished.

“The feeling of actually completing the challenge is one I will never forget, but I won’t be doing any long distance challenges for a bit.”

The commercial director was aiming to raise money for Team Verrico, a cancer charity which he said is “close to his heart” after suffering from the disease himself in the past.

He also had a goal of raising awareness of the charity’s work after they have struggled to fundraise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steve was joined at the start of his journey by Jackie Steele, a counsellor for Team Verrico, but sadly she has to pull out on the second day due to a foot injury.

This wasn’t Steve’s first time exerting himself for charity, after he has taken on a ‘double wing-walk’, which involved him losing 50 pounds in weight, and a skydiving challenge to fundraise for great causes.

He also has other challenges planned for the future, including a 400ft bungee jump, taking on underground climbs and zip wires and tackling the UK National Three Peaks in 24 hours.

Steve’s donation page remains open and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3xgNPmB

More on Team Verrico can be found at: www.teamverrico.org