THE roof had to be cut off a car to get the driver out.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 8.09pm last night (June 11) to the A66 near Newsham close to Richmond.
A service spokesman said: "Firecrews from Richmond and County Durham’s Barnard Castle, removed the roof of a Range Rover which had been rear ended by a lorry.
"The woman driving the Range Rover was not physically trapped but due to a pre-existing medical condition was unable to be brought out of the vehicle safely without this. She was then transported to hospital by road ambulance as a precaution."
Comments are closed on this article.