A "BRILLIANT" man and popular radio broadcaster who worked at the BBC for more than 30 years has died.

Dom Busby, from Harrogate helped launch Minster FM in York, and worked at BBC Radio York, BBC 5Live and Radio 4, has died after a short illness. He was just 53-years-old.

His former teacher was actor and comedian Stephen Fry, who has Tweeted: “Terribly saddened by the news of Dom Busby’s death. I had the honour of teaching him (and his rascally brothers) many, many years ago. He was as delightful, bubbly, charming and smart then as he was throughout his career.”

BBC radio sports news editor Colin Patterson described him as a man who "loved sport" and who had "the perfect job" to match his passion.

He said: "Dom was a great broadcaster and a brilliant man.

"You could hear the excitement in his voice when he was reading the sports news on air.

"He had a long and successful career at the BBC - 30 years at many of our local radio stations, and for the past 10 of those years he also worked for BBC Sport.

"He will be much missed by his colleagues and listeners to BBC radio. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time."

Busby started his BBC career at BBC Radio York and executive editor Martyn Weston paid tribute to the "proud Yorkshireman".

He said: "He started his career here in 1988 and has been part of our radio family ever since.

"His energy in the newsroom and his passion for radio were infectious.

"We will be forever grateful for his unique talents, his special voice, and the connection he had with listeners."

YorkMix journalist and former Minster FM and Radio York news editor, David Dunning, first worked with Dom at Bootham Row in the late 80s and later hired him to present programmes at BBC Radio Solent in Southampton in 1995.

“He was one of those people that never failed to cheer you up and make you think it was a beautiful day. He would always bounce up to you with a smile and a joke.

“He was always excited to be in a radio station and that warmth and spirit of adventure, along with incredible optimism on behalf of everyone, came across in the shows he presented. He wanted to be successful in his chosen career and he wanted you to be successful too.

“Dominic grew as a broadcaster everytime he went in front of the microphone, always wanting to get better and learn something new. He could also fit in anywhere which is why you’d discover him on breakfast shows in places like Brighton and Blackburn.

“The stream of messages from both commercial and BBC broadcasters, as well as listeners, is something I know he would be very touched by.

“The world would have been a much duller place without Dom there to remind us that the glass is always half full.”