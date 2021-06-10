THE weekly recorded Covid rates in York and both North and East Yorkshire have increased again, the latest data confirms.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has increased by 1.5, taking it over 30 to 30.9 cases per 100,000 population. However, this remains below the UK national average rate, which stands at 51.7 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 19 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,537.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by two to 28.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 30 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,578.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by two to 22.3 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 16 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 7,393 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,542,986.