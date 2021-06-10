ONE week has now passed since the last death related to Covid-19 was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths in the York trust remains at 592.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been no more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further six people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 87,253.
The dates of death range from June 6 - 8.
Their families have been informed.
