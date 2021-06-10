MONEY is available for York businesses looking to hire apprentices for winter.
City of York council is supporting the creation of new apprenticeships in businesses and charitable organisations through the Apprenticeship Levy transfer scheme.
Funding is being drawn from the ongoing scheme, and has already seen applications from a range of businesses in and around York.
Those who recruit new apprentices, or expand existing teams, can receive support through both this council-run scheme and government incentives. Applications for this window of the scheme are available until June 30.
Businesses within tourism and hospitality looking for apprentices to start soon are particularly encouraged to visit the York Apprenticeship Hub.
New apprenticeships are seen as key to the recovery of York’s economy, helping people looking to move into a new industry.
For details visit york.gov.uk/HiringAnApprentice.
Andrew Waller, executive member for the economy and strategic planning, said: “Re-opening businesses in York have created new opportunities for employment, especially in the important run up to Christmas.
"Apprenticeships are a great way for employers to help train a new generation of staff, and bring great benefits to the local community and our economy.”