Around nine in 10 schoolgirls have reported sexist name calling and being sent unwanted pictures or videos, a new review has found.

An Ofsted reports has found sexual harassment has been “normalised” in schools with children often not seeing the point of reporting sexual harassment because it happens so frequently.

The report also found many teachers consistently underestimate the scale of these problems.

Ofsted inspectors were told that boys are sharing “nudes” among themselves like a “collection game” on platforms such as WhatsApp and Snapchat, while some girls have experienced “unwanted touching in school corridors”.

The watchdog visited 32 state and private schools and colleges and spoke to more than 900 young people about sexual harassment after thousands of testimonials were posted on a website.

On Wednesday night the website said it had reports of abuse from almost 3,000 schools in the UK.

Amanda Spielman, chief inspector of schools, said the findings of the review “shocked” her as she called for sexual harassment to “have no place” in the country’s schools and colleges.

She said: “It’s alarming that many children and young people, particularly girls, feel they have to accept sexual harassment as part of growing up.

“Whether it’s happening at school or in their social life, they simply don’t feel it’s worth reporting.

“This is a cultural issue; it’s about attitudes and behaviours becoming normalised, and schools and colleges can’t solve that by themselves.”

Ms Spielman said Ofsted found that mobile phones were “frequently enabling harassment and abuse” – such as the sharing of “nudes”.

One female pupil told inspectors: “It shouldn’t be our responsibility to educate boys.”

Many teachers said they do not feel prepared to teach outside their subject specialism, or lack knowledge on topics such as consent, healthy relationships and sharing of sexual images.

Ofsted is calling on school and college leaders to develop a culture where all kinds of sexual harassment are recognised and addressed, including with sanctions when appropriate.

The review also calls on the Government to consider the report as it develops the Online Safety Bill.

Ms Spielman added: “The Government needs to look at online bullying and abuse, and the ease with which children can access pornography.

“But schools and colleges have a key role to play. They can maintain the right culture in their corridors and they can provide RSHE that reflects reality and equips young people with the information they need.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Sexual abuse in any form is completely unacceptable. No young person should feel that this is a normal part of their daily lives – schools are places of safety, not harmful behaviours that are tolerated instead of tackled.

“Ofsted’s review has rightly highlighted where we can take specific and urgent action to address sexual abuse in education.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Nobody can fail to be shocked by the finding that children and young people don’t see any point in reporting sexual harassment because it is seen as a normal experience.”

He added: “It seems that a gulf has opened up between what children and young people experience in terms of everyday sexual harassment and abuse and what adult understanding is of the scale and severity of this issue.

“It is a generational divide which goes beyond schools and colleges and points to a much wider societal problem.

“The reasons why sexual harassment has become such a widespread issue are complex but it seems obvious that more must be done with greater urgency to tackle the misuse of social media and the availability of online pornography.”