A YORK pub marathon, which featured runners taking on a route which passed around 40 pubs near the city, has raised over £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event was organised by Dr Philippa Armstrong, a consultant in anaesthesia and pain management at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Dr Armstrong said: "It’s been a tough year for everyone. It has been relentless and none of us have had a chance to really take stock.

"We wanted to use this opportunity of running or cycling a marathon to bring us all together to remember those we’ve lost both personally and professionally during this time."

Dr Armstrong was joined by was joined by 48 colleagues from York Hospital, who were split up into teams as they ran a route past the pubs in the villages North of York, then onto those in the town centre. Many of the pubs acted as water stations for the runners.

The route started in Crayke and finished at York Hospital, passing by 40 or more pubs on the way.

The 48 competitors had the option to run or cycle the full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K - and everyone involved has contributed to the total of £10,898 raised for Macmillan so far.

Laura Holohan, Macmillan fundraising manager, said: "Everyone at Macmillan would like to extend our thanks and congratulate Philippa and the team on their achievement.

"This phenomenal amount will make a massive difference to people living with cancer here in Yorkshire."

Philippa, who was due to take on the Edinburgh marathon this year, was running in memory of a friend and colleague who sadly died from cancer last year - as he inspired the idea of running past the 40 pubs in and around York.