A LITERATURE festival for children will be held in North Yorkshire next week - after being delayed twice due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Selby District Children’s Literature Festival, organised by author Christina Gabbitas, will give the opportunity to youngsters to learn more on the topic and interact with authors.
Christina, director of the event, said: “I’m really pleased that we are able to host this event that we have had to postpone twice.
“Children have missed out on so much in lockdown - and promoting reading and books is something that needs to be high on the agenda.”
On June 17 and 18, all primary schools within the Selby District are invited to free virtual author and illustrator sessions as part of the bi-annual Selby festival.
This will the be followed by the free children’s literature festival at Selby Abbey on June 19 - which will feature live performances.
There will be an opportunity to chat to the artists, see them in action and purchase signed and dedicated books.
Entry will be allowed on the day, subject to numbers - which will be monitored throughout to ensure that the festival is working within Covid restrictions.
To book tickets online, visit: https://bit.ly/3x0Xvl0