CALLING all Yorkies: do you have any old photos or memories of Nunnery Lane? Then the Clements Hall Local History Group would like to hear from you.

The group has already produced two successful books about the old shops and pubs in Bishopthorpe Road and South Bank. Now it is researching a third book - about the shops and pubs of Nunnery Lane and Clementhorpe.

The group has been hard at work researching the history of the area, and hopes to be ready for publication by this autumn. It has already unearthed (or been sent) a wealth of material.

"Most local people, for example, won’t know about a renowned sculptor who lived on Nunnery Lane," said the group's Susan Major. "Mark Hessey had a reputation which extended beyond the City of York. Several examples of his work still exist locally, among them the bust of Shakespeare in the apex of the gable of the Theatre Royal and the arms of the Merchant Adventurer’s company over the entrance archway in Fossgate."

The group has also collected many pictures of old shops from local people - including Reed’s general store at 21 Nunnery Lane; the confectionery and newsagents shop which, in the 1960s and 1970s, occupied 55 Nunnery Lane; and family butcher Harold Wilson, at 59 Nunnery Lane.

But before it completes its research, it has put out a final call for more old photos and memories of both Nunnery Lane and Clementhorpe.

"We would welcome any further material which people might have, such as old photos of the shops and pubs," Susan said. "We’re particularly short of memories of the old corner shops in the Cherry Street area towards the river and the Caroline Street area."

"If readers have anything could they contact us via enquiries@clementshall.org.uk or put a note through the door at Clement’s Hall.”