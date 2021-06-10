THOSE who dream of owning their own restaurant could turn it into a reality on the Shambles.

Monty’s restaurant - formerly known as Ristorante Bari - traded for 40 years under the same owners. In what marks the end of an era, Monty's was put on the market in Summer last year.

The announcement came just one year after the owners relaunched Ristorante Bari, York’s oldest Italian restaurant, as Monty’s.

Christie and Co said it is now offering a reduced price for the property and accepting leasehold offers in the region of £50,000.

For those with other visions for the site, Christie & Co believes there is the potential for a retail operation.

The advert for the property says that turnover for the five years from April 1 2014 - 31st March 2019 averaged £280,905 net of VAT.

The advert reads: "Monty's is a large restaurant in an extremely high footfall position. Having traded under the same ownership for 40 years, the sale presents a unique opportunity to purchase the leasehold interest in a restaurant premises in the heart of York City Centre. The unit would be equally well suited for conversion to a retail operation.

"This sale presents a unique opportunity for a catering or retail business operator to take over a premises on one of the busiest streets in York city centre. The interior of the ground floor is open plan and versatile meaning it could be reconfigured to suit the needs of the operator."

Further information is found on www.christie.com under reference '5469097' or by calling +44 191 269 7025.