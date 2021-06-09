THE weekly Covid rates in York and both North and East Yorkshire have increased over the last 24 hours.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has increased by one to 29.4 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 49.2 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 24 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,518.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by four to 26 cases per 100,000 population. A further 51 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,548.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by one to 20.5 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 13 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 7,540 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,535,754.