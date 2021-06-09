A man whose attack on a woman caused her to lose one eye has been jailed for six years and three months.

The woman heard a “popping” sound when Daniel Bowen punched her in the face, said Anne Richardson, prosecuting.

He told her not to seek help or tell the police because he had previous convictions for hitting women.

When doctors told her, her eye was so badly damaged they would have to remove it she was “frightened to death” and the injury had has had long lasting effects on her mental health as well as affecting her vision.

Shortly before the attack, Bowen had left the victim in a taxi with no money, said Ms Richardson at York Crown Court.

“You have inflicted an horrendous injury on a drunken female,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Bowen.

“You are a big powerful man and you have a problem with women. It is quite clear looking at your record, that you are someone who loses it in domestic situations.”

Bowen, 43, of Seamer Road, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

In addition to the prison term of six years and three months, he was made subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting the woman for 20 years.

For him, David Camidge said Bowen was “deeply” remorseful and apologised for his action.

He had given the woman painkillers immediately after he hit her.

The judge said he was sceptical about the remorse.

Mr Camidge said Bowen had a drink problem and though he could go long periods without any alcohol, once he started drinking, he couldn’t stop.

On the day he should have been sentenced, Bowen turned up to court so drunk, security staff refused to let him into the building and rang police to come and arrest him.

Ms Richardson said Bowen and the woman were not in a relationship.

The woman had been drinking at Bowen’s house when they started arguing about the taxi fare.

The woman said Bowen was “no better” than her ex-partner, a man who had beaten her up previously.

Bowen then punched her hard on her face.

The next day she managed to walk home though she couldn’t open one eye and felt dizzy.

After her daughter saw the injury she sought medical attention.