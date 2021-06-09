WORKS are planned in Bridlington's Pembroke Gardens this Summer in the hopes of boosting its appearance.

As part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council's coastal improvement project, the project will see more lights added to display its decorative glass screens in the evenings and more trees.

The loose gravel sections will be removed and replaced with an attractive surface that can be mechanically swept and maintained in good order.

Two new decorative lighting columns will also be introduced into the gardens to provide better illumination.

This work will take between two and three weeks to complete, starting in mid-June, to be completed in time for the height of the summer season.

Whilst the work is in progress, the gravel path sections of the gardens will be closed to public access for safety reasons. These works will not affect parking on Pembroke Terrace.

In the Autumn, trees will be planted on the grass lawn area to help revive the green open space appearance of the gardens.

The Council said the purpose of the scheme is to bring back more quality to Pembroke Gardens and make it much more attractive to residents and visitors alike.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We thank the residents of Bridlington for their patience whilst these works are carried out.

"These improvement works will ensure Bridlington continues to be an attractive place to live for residents and a fantastic town to visit for tourists.”

The following improvement works are also set to begin in Bridlington over the next eight weeks: